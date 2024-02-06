               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Turkmenistan's Energy Complex Expands Co-Op With International Research Institutes


2/6/2024 8:34:37 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 5. The fuel and energy complex of Turkmenistan strengthens cooperation with foreign research institutes, Trend reports.

This was announced by Deputy Chairman of the Government of Turkmenistan, Batyr Amanov, at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to him, at the moment, the Natural Gas Research Institute of the Turkmengaz State Concern together with the Nebitgaz­ylmytaslama Research Institute of the Turkmennebit State Concern are carrying out systematic work aimed at the effective exploitation of existing fields.

He noted that gas and gas condensate fields are being developed according to scientifically sound projects of scientists and specialists of institutes facing such tasks as research solutions in the field of geology, development, drilling and design of oil and gas facilities, their timely introduction into production.

Furthermore, Amanov added that in order to actively use advanced technologies, Turkmenistan cooperates with reliable foreign oil and gas companies with extensive experience and potential.

Turkmenistan is actively advancing its oil and gas sector, embarking on comprehensive initiatives to bolster exploration, extraction, and production capacities.

With a strategic vision for economic diversification and increased global engagement, the country is investing in modern technologies and infrastructure to optimize resource extraction.

