Turkmenistan's Energy Complex Expands Co-Op With International Research Institutes

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 5. The fuel
and energy complex of Turkmenistan strengthens cooperation with
foreign research institutes, Trend reports.
This was announced by Deputy Chairman of the Government of
Turkmenistan, Batyr Amanov, at a meeting of the Cabinet of
Ministers.
According to him, at the moment, the Natural Gas Research
Institute of the Turkmengaz State Concern together with the
Nebitgazylmytaslama Research Institute of the Turkmennebit State
Concern are carrying out systematic work aimed at the effective
exploitation of existing fields.
He noted that gas and gas condensate fields are being developed
according to scientifically sound projects of scientists and
specialists of institutes facing such tasks as research solutions
in the field of geology, development, drilling and design of oil
and gas facilities, their timely introduction into production.
Furthermore, Amanov added that in order to actively use advanced
technologies, Turkmenistan cooperates with reliable foreign oil and
gas companies with extensive experience and potential.
Turkmenistan is actively advancing its oil and gas sector,
embarking on comprehensive initiatives to bolster exploration,
extraction, and production capacities.
With a strategic vision for economic diversification and
increased global engagement, the country is investing in modern
technologies and infrastructure to optimize resource
extraction.
