Azerbaijani MFA Expresses Condolences To Chile Over Casualties From Forest Fires


2/6/2024 8:34:32 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed condolences for the victims of forest fires in Chile, the ministry wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

"We express our deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the forest fires in Chile.

We stand in solidarity with the people and government of Chile as they fight this enormous tragedy," the publication says.

