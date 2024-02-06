Azerbaijani MFA Expresses Condolences To Chile Over Casualties From Forest Fires

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The Azerbaijani
Foreign Ministry expressed condolences for the victims of forest
fires in Chile, the ministry wrote on its X page, Trend reports.
"We express our deepest condolences to the families of those
killed in the forest fires in Chile.
We stand in solidarity with the people and government of Chile
as they fight this enormous tragedy," the publication says.
