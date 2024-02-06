Turkish Sabah Newspaper Covers Upcoming Presidential Election In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The authoritative Turkish Sabah newspaper has published an article emphasizing the importance of the upcoming extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, scheduled for February 7, Trend reports via "Election-2024" Independent Media Center.

The article's author is the Dean of the Faculty of Economics of the Turkic World at UNEC, a professor of Uludag University Mehmet Yuce.

The article notes that this presidential election holds special significance for Azerbaijan, especially in the aftermath of the great victory in the 2020 second Karabakh war, as they will take place across the entire sovereign territory of the country.

"The struggle for Karabakh in Azerbaijan delineates two periods in the social and political spheres: Azerbaijan before and after the Karabakh victory," highlighted Yuce.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the CEC of Azerbaijan.

