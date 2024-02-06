Turkish Sabah Newspaper Covers Upcoming Presidential Election In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The authoritative
Turkish Sabah newspaper has published an article emphasizing the
importance of the upcoming extraordinary presidential election in
Azerbaijan, scheduled for February 7, Trend reports via "Election-2024" Independent
Media Center.
The article's author is the Dean of the Faculty of Economics of
the Turkic World at UNEC, a professor of Uludag University Mehmet
Yuce.
The article notes that this presidential election holds special
significance for Azerbaijan, especially in the aftermath of the
great victory in the 2020 second Karabakh war, as they will take
place across the entire sovereign territory of the country.
"The struggle for Karabakh in Azerbaijan delineates two periods
in the social and political spheres: Azerbaijan before and after
the Karabakh victory," highlighted Yuce.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the CEC
of Azerbaijan.
