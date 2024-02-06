Kazakhstan Reappoints Minister Of Energy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 6 . Almasadam Satqaliev has been reappointed to the post of Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, Trend reports via Akorda.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the relevant decree.

To note, Tokayev dismissed the government of Kazakhstan on February 5.

Today, Olzhas Bektenov was appointed as the new Prime Minister of the country.

