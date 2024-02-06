Kazakhstan Reappoints Minister Of Energy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 6 . Almasadam
Satqaliev has been reappointed to the post of Minister of Energy of
Kazakhstan, Trend reports via Akorda.
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the
relevant decree.
To note, Tokayev dismissed the government of Kazakhstan on
February 5.
Today, Olzhas Bektenov was appointed as the new Prime Minister
of the country.
