Aluminum Composite Panels Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Aluminum Composite Panels Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global aluminum composite panels market size reached US$ 6.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during 2024-2032.

Aluminum composite panels (ACP) are manufactured from two-precoated and thermally bonded aluminum skins on one side of the non-toxic polyethylene (PE) core. They comprise polyvinylidene difluoride, polyester, laminating coating, and oxide film. They are cost-effective, lightweight, easy to install, durable, flexible, and can be cut or molded in any shape and size. They are also resistant to chemicals, moisture, corrosion, and ultraviolet rays (UV). They are utilized for building exterior facades or cladding, signage, and insulation, and outdoor signs and letter backing for channels. As a result, ACP is widely employed in the automotive, construction, and advertisement industries across the globe.











Aluminum Composite Panels Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the rising demand for ACP in the building and construction industry as it offers anti-bacterial, fire resistance, and weatherproof properties represents one of the key factors strengthening the growth of the market. Besides this, the growing adoption of ACP in the advertising industry to produce a wide variety of flexible outdoor signs is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry players. Apart from this, the increasing demand for ACP in the automotive industry as noise dampers and padding to add different styles in vehicles is bolstering the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising awareness among the masses about environment-friendly and sustainable materials is contributing to the growth of the market.



Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Base Coating Type:



PVDF (Polyvinylidene Fluoride)

Polyester

Laminating Coating

Oxide Film Others

Breakup by Panel Type:



Fire-Resistant

Antibacterial Antistatic

Breakup by Composition:



Surface Coating

Metal Skin

Core Material Rear Skin

Breakup by Application:



Construction

Automotive

Advertising Boards

Railways Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



3A Composites (Schweiter Technologies)

Alubond U.S.A. (Mulk Holdings Group)

Alumax Industrial Co. Ltd.

Changshu Kaidi Decoration Material Co. Ltd.

Guangzhou Xinghe Aluminum Composite Panel Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Shanghai Huayuan New Composite Materials Co. Ltd. Shyang Industrial Co. Ltd.

