Foreign Ministry Following Up On Jordanians In Chile

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 4 (Petra) -Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Sunday said its Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs, through Jordanian Embassy in Santiago, is following up on conditions of Jordanian citizens residing and present in Chile, after forest blazes swept across large areas in Valparaiso region on Saturday evening, as a state of emergency was declared by local authorities in the affected lands.In a statement on Sunday, Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs Chairman, Sufyan Qudah, affirmed no injuries were reported among Jordanians residing and present in Chile as a result of the forest fires.He also called on Jordanians in Chile to stay away from wildfire areas and comply with the warnings issued by local authorities in this regard.Qudah said Jordanian embassy in Santiago contacted Jordanian citizens registered on its lists and residing in those areas to check on their situation, who were also asked to contact the embassy in the event of any emergency.Additionally, Qudah called on Jordanian citizens in Chile to contact Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs and Jordanian Embassy in Santiago, to request assistance round the clock at the following numbers: 00962799562903, 00962799562471, and 00962799562193, or via email: op@fm. gov, or on the embassy's emergency phone number in Santiago: 0056967053247.