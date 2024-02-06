Jordan, Australia Explore Tourism And Economic Collaboration In Aqaba

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Feb. 4 (Petra) - Hamza Al-Haj Hassan, Deputy Chairman of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) and Commissioner of Economy and Tourism, engaged in discussions with Bernard Lynch, the Australian Ambassador to the Kingdom, on strategies to bolster and advance the tourism, economic, and industrial sectors in Aqaba.Both parties emphasized the profound ties between Jordan and Australia, underscoring the need to capitalize on these connections to serve mutual interests and explore fresh opportunities for collaboration across various domains.Haj Hassan outlined the investment incentives and advantages provided by the Authority to entice investors and entrepreneurs to engage in the special zone. Aqaba offers a secure, stable, and supportive investment environment, coupled with its strategic geographic location bridging continents and Jordan's affiliation with free trade agreements worldwide. These attributes position it as a pivotal hub for tourism, investment, and logistics and an optimal conduit for regional trade.He underscored the Authority's commitment to extending facilities and economic perks to Australian firms keen on investing in Aqaba's key sectors, which serve as gateways to numerous destinations globally. Collaboration with Australian investors in green hydrogen projects, integral to sustainable economic growth, is a prime focus.Furthermore, the Authority, he noted, aims to attract Australian tourism, establish air routes between Aqaba and Australia, and streamline procedures for incoming travelers to relish the unique tourism offerings spanning the Golden Triangle (Aqaba, Wadi Rum, and Petra). Leveraging Australian expertise in tourism sector development is also a priority, he added.Lynch commended the robust relations between the two nations, highlighting the Kingdom's reputation for security and stability, factors conducive to steering Australian investments towards Jordan.He emphasized potential opportunities for Australian investors, particularly in tourism, commerce, and the green energy domain, including the notable green hydrogen project by the Australian company FFI, recognized as a leading player in this sector.