Aqaba Workshop Explores Solar Energy Services For Industry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Feb. 4 (Petra) -- The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, in collaboration with the Jordan Chamber of Industry and with the backing of the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), conducted an informative workshop centered on "Technical and Financing Services for Solar Energy Projects in the Industrial Sector."The workshop brought together participants from the Electricity Distribution Company in the Southern region, the Central Bank, the Association of Banks, industrial facility owners, and Aqaba stakeholders, as outlined in a statement released by the authority on Sunday.The statement highlighted that this initiative aligns with the Authority's strategy to bolster the renewable energy sector and extend its ongoing endeavors to educate industrial facility owners and stakeholders about the available opportunities and programs offered by supporting organizations and partners.This aligns with the overarching goal of promoting green growth within the city and advancing the royal vision of economic modernization, sustainable development, and climate change mitigation.The workshop agenda encompassed presentations on environmental programs and services furnished by partners, noteworthy renewable energy projects executed in Jordan, advisory and technical support for energy initiatives, and the prerequisites for securing approval for renewable energy projects. Additionally, the event addressed the legislative and legal frameworks governing solar energy projects.Financial programs extended by the banking sector to the industrial domain were also discussed, along with key aspects of green financing applicable to the industrial sector. Insights were provided on financing programs offered by Islamic and commercial banks in Jordan, among other pertinent subjects.