Honda recalls more than 750K cars in US due to defective airbag sensors

(MENAFN) Honda has announced a recall affecting more than three quarters of a million vehicles in the United States due to a potentially dangerous issue with the front passenger air bags. The recall spans a range of models, including popular ones such as the Honda Pilot, Accord, Civic sedan, HR-V, Odyssey, Fit, Civic Coupe, Civic hatchback, Civic Type R, Insight, CR-V, CR-V Hybrid, Passport, Ridgeline, and Accord Hybrid. Additionally, certain models from Honda's luxury brand, Acura, are also included, such as the MDX, RDX, and TLX.



The problem stems from a faulty front passenger seat weight sensor, which may develop cracks and short circuit over time, resulting in failure to deactivate the air bag when it's not supposed to deploy. These sensors are crucial for disabling the air bags in scenarios where children or small adults occupy the front seats, thereby mitigating the risk of injury.



According to documents released by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Honda has reported instances where the defective sensors failed to function as intended, potentially leading to inadvertent air bag deployment. Fortunately, as of January 19 of this year, there have been no reported injuries or fatalities attributed to this issue, although Honda has received 3,834 warranty claims related to the problem between June 30, 2020, and January 19, 2024.



Owners of the affected vehicles will be notified starting March 18, with Honda offering to replace the faulty seat sensors at no cost. This proactive approach aims to address the safety concerns and ensure the proper functioning of air bag systems in these vehicles, thereby enhancing overall safety on the road.

