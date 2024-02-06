Two Civilians Injured As Invaders Shell Village In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the village of Tokarivka, Kherson region, Russian shelling injured two local residents who were outside a shop at the time of the attack.

The press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Two local residents were injured in Russian shelling of Tokarivka. They came under enemy fire near a local shop in the morning," the post reads.

It is noted that the injured 60-year-old man and 74-year-old woman were taken to the hospital.

after nighttime shelling: Russians attack Korabelnyi distric

As reported, the Russian military dropped explosives from a drone near the humanitarian headquarters in Beryslav, Kherson region. A 55-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized in moderate condition.

Photo is illustrative