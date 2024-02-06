'Deadpool 2' Director David Leitch In Talks To Helm 'Jurassic World' Film

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 6 (IANS) After recently tapping David Koepp to pen the script, the makers of the new 'Jurassic World' film are in early talks with David Leitch to direct the next film in the billion dollar franchise.

The film is set to bow on July 2, 2025, and will be a completely fresh take on a Jurassic era with 'Jurassic World' cast members Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard not expected to return, nor the original trilogy's thespians Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill, reports Deadline.

The film will be executive produced by Steven Spielberg through Amblin Entertainment, Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley will produce and David Leitch and Kelly McCormick will also produce through 87North.

As per 'Deadline', the talks come as Universal Pictures is very high on Leitch's upcoming film 'The Fall Guy' starring Oscar nominees Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, which opens May 3.

Leitch will be the biggest director to join the franchise since Steven Spielberg directed the first two instalments based on the Michael Crichton bestseller. Crichton worked on that first script with Koepp, who's back.

The most recent iteration, 'Jurassic World: Dominion, cracked the billion dollar mark in global box office, showing audience interest in dinosaurs is far from extinct. It's a huge priority for Universal, not only as a film franchise but also for its theme parks.

Leitch has earlier teamed with fellow former stuntman Chad Stahelski to launch the 'John Wick' franchise, and has shown both a sense of high octane action and a sense of humour in films like 'Deadpool 2' and 'Bullet Train'.

