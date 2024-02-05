Pakistan Embassy In Cairo Hosts Seminar On Kashmir Solidarity Day

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) In observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Pakistan Embassy in Cairo organized a seminar titled“A Tribute to Kashmiris' Just Struggle for Self-Determination” on Monday.

The event drew a diverse audience, including intellectuals, civil society members, media representatives, students, and members of the Pakistani community.

The seminar began with the reading of messages from Pakistan's President, Prime Minister, and Foreign Minister. These messages reiterated Pakistan's unwavering support for the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination and condemned India's actions in the region.

A documentary showcasing the“Indian state's oppression and the plight of the Kashmiris” was screened during the event. Additionally,“photographs depicting ongoing human rights violations” in Indian-administered Kashmir were displayed.

Renowned Egyptian intellectuals and academics served as guest speakers, emphasizing that Indian-administered Kashmir remains a disputed territory and criticizing India's unilateral actions.



They denounced the ongoing human rights violations perpetrated by Indian security forces and called for the implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions, allowing Kashmiris to exercise their right to self-determination.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Egypt, Sajid Bilal, expressed gratitude to the guest speakers for their unwavering support for the Kashmiri cause. He highlighted the strong bond between the people of Egypt and their Muslim brethren in Kashmir.

Ambassador Bilal condemned India's August 5, 2019, actions in Kashmir, which he described as a“malicious attempt to marginalize Kashmiris in their own land.” He also criticized the Indian Supreme Court's December 2023 judgement, which he believes further undermines the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.