105 Combat Engagements Take Place In Frontline Over Last Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 105 combat engagements took place at the front between the Defense Forces and Russian invaders, including 38 attacks in the Avdiivka direction.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , publishing operational information as of 6 p.m. on Monday, February 5.

During the day of February 5, there were 105x combat engagements. The occupiers launched 7x missile and 25x air strikes, carried out 52x MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, the russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian injuries. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes. No signs of formation of an offensive group. Certain units of the armed forces of belarus continue their missions in the areas bordering Ukraine.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the areas of russia bordering Ukraine. The enemy continues its sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shelling Ukrainian settlements from the territory of russia and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. More than 25x settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Khrinivka, Arkhypivka, Hremyach (Chernihiv oblast), Seredyna-Buda, Tovstodubove, Vovkivka, Volfyne, Mohrytsya, Hrabovske, Ponomarenky (Sumy oblast), Veterynarne, Nesterne, Komisarove (Kharkiv oblast).

Kupyansk axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 8x attacks in the vicinity of Synkivka (Kharkiv oblast). In that area the occupiers made attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The occupiers launched an air strike near the settlement of Stepova Novoselivka (Kharkiv oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at around 15x settlements, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove (Kharkiv oblast).

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 15x assaults in the vicinities of Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Yampolivka, Terny, Torske, Hryhorivka (Donetsk oblast). In that area the adversary, with air support, made attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The enemy fired artillery and mortars at around 15x settlements, including Nevske, Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Torske, Serebryanka, Rozdolivka (Donetsk oblast).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 8x attacks in the vicinities of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk oblast), where the occupiers made unsuccessful attempts to improve their tactical situation. More than 10x settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vasyukivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka (Donetsk oblast).

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 24x attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka and 14x more attacks near Pervomaiske, Nevelske (Donetsk oblast). In that area, the occupiers, with air support, made attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The invaders launched an air strike near Lastochkyne (Donetsk oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars more than 15x settlements, including Oleksandropil, Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Netailove (Donetsk oblast).

Marinka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the invaders in the vicinities of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk oblast). In that area, the adversary made 24x unsuccessful attempts to improve its tactical situation. The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Pobjeda, Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka were under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

Shakhtarske axis: the adversary conducted no offensives. The occupiers launched an air strike in the vicinity of Staromaiorske (Donetsk oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at around 10x settlements, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne (Donetsk oblast).

Zaporizhzhia axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 2x attacks near Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia oblast). In that area, the occupiers made attempts to breach Ukrainian defense, to no success. 20x settlements, including Charivne, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, Lobkove, Pyatykhatky, Stepnohirsk, Plavni (Zaporizhzhia oblast) were under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

Odesa operational-strategic group, Kherson axis: the occupiers do not abandon their intention to drive Ukrainian units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, the enemy made 2x unsuccessful assaults on positions of Ukrainian troops. The adversary fired artillery at the city of Kherson, and the city of Ochakiv (Mykolaiv oblast).

During the day of February 5, the Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 1x concentration of troops, 2x command posts and 2x ammunition depots of the occupiers.