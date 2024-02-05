Pinnacle Infotech To Showcase BIM Innovations At Key USA And Canada Industry Events

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pinnacle Infotech - Constructing Certainty with BIM Technology

NYC Build Expo

Pinnacle infotech At Precast Expo 2024

The Leading BIM Solutions Provider to Unveil Cutting-Edge Technologies and Iconic Projects in The Precast Show, NAHB IBS, CCE, and NYBE Happening in Feb 2024

- Mr. Biswanath Todi, Business Manager, USADENVER, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pinnacle Infotech , the global leader in Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Digital Twin solutions, is set to showcase its groundbreaking innovations at prominent industry events in February 2024.First on the schedule is The Precast Show 2024, to be held between February 8 and 10 at the Colorado Convention Center, Denver, CO, where Pinnacle will be stationed at booth no. 250. The Precast Show, drawing Concrete Contractors from around the world, serves as a platform for discovering new technologies and creating business opportunities. Pinnacle Infotech, renowned for its inventive BIM solutions , will present iconic projects that have propelled concrete engineering forward, providing contractors with optimal value through advanced modeling techniques.Subsequently, the company will be part of the 2024 Canadian Concrete Expo, taking place from February 14 to 15, 2024, at The International Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Present at booth 3017, Pinnacle will be showcasing cutting-edge BIM technologies, designed to revolutionize concrete engineering. As a renowned participant in this industry-leading event, the company will be providing hands-on experiences with the latest equipment and sharing valuable insights during immersive conference sessions and live demos.Following this, Pinnacle will be a key participant at the 2024 NAHB [IBS SHOW], a prestigious gathering for Home Builders taking place from February 27 to 29 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV. At booth no. W4470 of the NAHB IBS 2024 event, the company will showcase advanced BIM solutions tailored for Home Builders, sharing expert insights from business cases and industry trends. The National Association of Home Builders, representing a vast network of craftsmen and innovators, will be a fitting backdrop for Pinnacle's contributions.At the end of the month, Pinnacle Infotech will make its mark at the New York Build Expo 2024, a leading event for Architects and General Contractors scheduled from February 13 to 14 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York, with a presence at booth no. 344. Recognized as the largest construction show in New York, the NYC Build Expo features a diverse range of speakers, networking opportunities, and live demos.Mr. Biswanath Todi, Business Development & Operations Manager, for the US region at Pinnacle Infotech, expressed his excitement about participating in these events, stating“These events happening in the growth-focused territories of the USA and Canada are a great opportunity for broader collaboration and growth in the construction industry.”Adding to this Mr. Bradley Scott LaFleur, Head of Production, North America, said“Such events provide a platform to explore transformative possibilities and advancements leveraging the most advanced digital technologies in the domain of construction and we are excited to be a part of these.”Further sharing insights on the connected industry pathways, Mr. Sarvesh Kekatpure, Senior Manager & BIM Specialist, for the US region at Pinnacle Infotech said, "As we witness the evolving landscape of construction technology in the US and Canada, it's clear that we are on the brink of a transformative era. The integration of advanced technologies, particularly in BIM, is reshaping the industry significantly. In the coming years, we can expect a profound shift towards even greater efficiency, sustainability, and resilience in the world of construction.”Taking this further, Mr. Cory Houle, Business Development Manager for the Canada region at Pinnacle Infotech said,“Participating in events like these is more than just showcasing innovations; it's about immersing ourselves in a dynamic ecosystem. Such gatherings are instrumental in showcasing our BIM innovations in Canada proving our prowess as a domain leader."Pinnacle Infotech is renowned for leveraging and implementing advanced BIM technology, offering a holistic approach to project management and resource enablement that enhances collaboration, real-time visualization, and data-driven decision-making.“The company's contributions have played a pivotal role in elevating construction processes in the USA and Canada, setting new industry standards through advanced BIM modeling services. We are now excited about participating in four very important AEC industry events in these regions through February,” said Mr. Mickey Cantrell, Relationship Manager for the US region at Pinnacle Infotech.With a track record of successfully completing over 15,000 projects across 43 countries, Pinnacle Infotech is dedicated to digitally transforming the construction industry. The company's exceptional expertise in modern construction is highlighted by its ISO 19650 certificate, affirming its commitment to delivering exceptional MEP and architectural BIM services.Pinnacle Infotech invites industry professionals to connect and explore their innovative solutions at these upcoming events, contributing to the evolution of the construction industry through futuristic digital possibilities and technologies.About Pinnacle Infotech:Pinnacle Infotech is a global leader in Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Digital Twin solutions. Committed to innovation, Pinnacle Infotech leverages cutting-edge BIM technology and offers expert BIM consulting services to enhance collaboration, efficiency, and accuracy in the AEC industry. Architects, engineers, contractors, and building owners worldwide utilize Pinnacle Infotech's expertise to optimize their design, construction, and facility management processes. Learn more at .For media inquiries, please contact:Ms. Mou Chakraborty – AGM, Branding and Corporate CommunicationsEmail: ...

Mou Chakraborty

Pinnacle Infotech Inc

+1 832-283-6628

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other

Pinnacle Infotech | Constructing Certainty with BIM Technology