Govt Announces 'Start-Up Mahakumbh': India's Largest Conclave Of Innovation

Scheduled to take place from March 18-20 at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, the event was unveiled by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal during a media address on Saturday.

Goyal stated, "It will be the largest get-together of startups, unicorns, soonicorns, all under one roof showcasing the India story- the story of our youth, talent, technology, innovation and spirit of inquiry."

He underscored the significance of the event by declaring it as the foremost event for start-ups, showcasing India's prominence as the world's third-largest start-up ecosystem.

Encouraging a global display of India's entrepreneurial prowess, he urged participants to spotlight the country's achievements on this unparalleled stage.

The minister emphasised, "Software and technology companies are poised to play a transformative role by contributing up to USD 150 billion to the mobility sector."

With these developments, 'Start-up Mahakumbh' is poised to be a pivotal moment, summarising the vibrancy and potential of India's start-up landscape on a global scale.

