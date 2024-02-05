Govt Announces 'Start-Up Mahakumbh': India's Largest Conclave Of Innovation

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 5 (KNN) The Indian government has officially announced the inauguration of 'Start-up Mahakumbh,' a 3-day showcase of start-ups spanning diverse domains.
Scheduled to take place from March 18-20 at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, the event was unveiled by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal during a media address on Saturday.
Goyal stated, "It will be the largest get-together of startups, unicorns, soonicorns, all under one roof showcasing the India story- the story of our youth, talent, technology, innovation and spirit of inquiry."
He underscored the significance of the event by declaring it as the foremost event for start-ups, showcasing India's prominence as the world's third-largest start-up ecosystem.
Encouraging a global display of India's entrepreneurial prowess, he urged participants to spotlight the country's achievements on this unparalleled stage.
The minister emphasised, "Software and technology companies are poised to play a transformative role by contributing up to USD 150 billion to the mobility sector."
With these developments, 'Start-up Mahakumbh' is poised to be a pivotal moment, summarising the vibrancy and potential of India's start-up landscape on a global scale.
