More Injured Palestinians Evacuated From Gaza Arrive In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar announced the arrival of the 13th batch of Palestinians wounded in the Gaza Strip.

The injured with their families arrived onboard a Qatari plane designated for medical evacuation.

Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater announced this, thanking all those who contributed to the evacuation from Gaza Strip.

The Minister shared a video of the injured Palestinians, which includes children, women and elderly, all receiving medical attention on their arrival in Doha.

The Minister further added that these "life-saving operations do not absolve the Israeli occupation forces and the international community, which failed to stop the aggression on Gaza, from their legal and humanitarian responsibility to stop the aggression and stop targeting defenseless civilians, especially children, and from deliberately destroying the health infrastructure and capabilities in the Strip, which has been under siege for 17 years."