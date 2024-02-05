Enemy Shells Four Communities In Sumy Region At Night - 25 Explosions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last night, Russian troops fired six times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"At night and in the morning, Russians fired six times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 25 explosions were recorded. Thr Krasnopil, Bilopillia, Esman ta Seredyno-Buda communities were shelled," the statement reads.

In the Krasnopil community, the enemy fired from mortars, and six explosions were recorded.

The Russians fired on the Bilopillia community with mortars (two explosions) and artillery (10 explosions).

Three explosions were heard in the Esman community as a result of mortar shelling.

The invaders dropped four mines on the territory of the Seredyna-Buda community.

As reported, to prevent deaths and injuries in the Sumy region, traffic on road sections within a 5 km zone from the border was banned.