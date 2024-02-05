(MENAFN) In a recent summit, the European Union aimed to emphasize its ongoing support for Ukraine, a move essential for prestige and strategic unity. However, Fyodor Lukyanov, in his analysis, sheds light on a growing disparity between the priorities of Western European ruling classes and the concerns of their citizens. While the European Union summit focused on securing long-term financing for Ukraine, Lukyanov points out that issues closer to home, such as farmer protests in France and the Benelux countries and a series of strikes causing paralysis in Germany, highlight a disconnect between the ruling elites' preoccupations and the pressing domestic challenges citizens face.



Lukyanov underscores the significant impact of falling living standards on European citizens, a factor contributing to unrest and discontent within several European Union member states.



The ongoing sociological polls analyzed by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) in anticipation of the upcoming European Parliament elections in June reveal the growing unease among the populace. However, Lukyanov cautions against expecting a revolutionary shift in policies or prospects based solely on the composition of the European Parliament.



As the European Union grapples with external commitments, particularly in supporting Ukraine, Lukyanov's commentary prompts reflection on the need for European Union leaders to address the pressing domestic issues affecting citizens' lives. The divergence between elite priorities and public concerns underscores the challenges faced by the European Union in maintaining cohesion and addressing the multifaceted issues affecting the continent.





MENAFN05022024000045015687ID1107809154