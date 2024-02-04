Healthcare, Food And Beverage, And Real Estate Headline Dubai World Trade Centre's Dynamic February 2024 Events Calendar

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) today unveiled its February events line-up with an action-packed 2024 business calendar. The roster of upcoming events spans across vital sectors, including healthcare, food and beverage and real estate, among others.

Now in its 23rd year, Medlab Middle East kicks off the month (5 – 8 February), offering a world-leading forum for the latest advancements in laboratory medicine. An expanded show floor footprint is set to welcome a three-hundred-fold increase in exhibitors, spread across eight dedicated product categories ranging from disposables; healthcare and general services; imaging; and infrastructure; to IT; laboratory; medical equipment; and pharma/nutrition. This year's Medlab Middle East Congress will feature 12 conference themes covering lab management, haematology, clinical chemistry and immunology, and other pertinent industry topics.

The largest annual scientific dental conference and exhibition in the world, the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition – AEEDC Dubai (6 – 8 February) is a must-attend point of reference for dentistry experts, academics and professionals across the globe. The 2024 edition will feature an education and innovation transfer-themed conference as well as a series of specialist activities and events. Highlights include the AEEDC Industry Symposia, a dedicated innovation knowledge platform to enable leading solution providers and thought leaders to share expert knowledge and industry insights; Startup by AEEDC ; and AEEDC Stars for on-stage experiments, motivational stories and engaging activities.

The focus on health and science continues with the Pan Arab Interventional Radiology Society Annual Congress (10 – 13 February), the largest event of its kind in the region. A comprehensive four-day programme of high-level scientific content delivered by more than 150 speakers, the topics under discussion across an insightful and thought-provoking series of lectures and presentations, workshops and interactive education sessions, will include interventional oncology, embolisation, peripheral arterial disease, stroke management, aneurysms, and more.

Switching to the maritime sector, DWTC welcomes back Breakbulk Middle East (12 – 13 February) – the region's largest event for the project cargo and breakbulk industry. A connection point for over 2,000 exhibiting companies representing the full industrial supply chain, and large-scale project decision makers and project owners representing a wealth of public and private entities, the event also features a two-day conference programme.

DWTC's own, sector-leading flagship event headlines the second half of the month as Gulfood (19 – 23 February) opens for business. The largest annual F&B sourcing event in the world and hoping to build on 2023's record-breaking performance, the 2024 show floor will feature over one-million-square-feet of products and innovations paired with an exciting schedule of interactive events. Visitors are invited to watch Michelin starred chefs in action at Top Table; learn from the women revolutionising the industry today at FemmeForward; and discover Gulfood Inspire, where thought leaders, entrepreneurs and industry commentators explore themes such as e-commerce and zero waste. And visitors can step into the future at Food Verse and experience real-life applications of the metaverse in workshops with blockchain, deep-tech, NFT and crypto experts.

Dubai's high-profile and dynamic real estate sector, along with some of the world's most exciting international markets will be on exhibit at the International Property Show (27 – 29 February). At the largest property sales platform in the Middle East and one-stop-shop for investors, visitors can experience different country pavilions and benefit from market-leading offers from regional and international developers. Headlining the sales action this year is the Mega Property Show feature, a showcase for 'big bargain offers' from UAE developers.

Association leadership is also in the spotlight at the Dubai Association Conference (27 – 28 February). Held under the theme: Value Amplified: Associations Empowering Change, attendees can look forward to a dynamic two days of interactive discussions and insight into why associations are pivotal forces for positive transformation, and explore the latest innovative strategies, best practices, and collaborative approaches.

Logistics professionals from around the globe will come together for the world's largest logistics networking meeting, WCA Worldwide Conference (27 February – 2 March) . Delegates from over 150 countries will have the unique opportunity to expand company visibility, reach new markets and raise corporate awareness on a global scale.

Rounding out February is Affiliate World Dubai (28 – 29 February), the offline meeting place for the world's top affiliate marketers and e-commerce entrepreneurs. More than 5,500 industry professionals, affiliate networks and traffic sources will converge on the city for three intensive days of networking and learning. The stage is also set for a series of industry expert presentations at which leading lights of the affiliate world will share inside strategic tips and real-life case studies.

February's dynamic events calendar reflects DWTC's vital role as a key contributor to business tourism and trade in Dubai and a global platform for business, networking and innovation across diverse industry sectors.