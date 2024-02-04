Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel (JSIS) Awarded Great Place To Work® Certification

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel (JSIS), a leading player in the steel industry,

proudly announces its certification by Great Place to Work®, a globally recognised accolade based on feedback from current employees. The certification underscores JSIS's commitment to fostering a workplace culture that is unparalleled in its positive impact on employee experience.

The certification from Great Place to Work®, known for its expertise in workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviours, is a testament to JSIS's dedication to creating an environment that drives revenue, enhances employee retention, and fuels innovation.

Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work, remarked,“Certification as a 'Great Place to Work' is a distinguished honour that reflects the tireless efforts put into building an exceptional employee experience. This recognition is exclusively earned through genuine, real-time feedback from employees, signifying JSIS's position as one of the most esteemed employers, with a resolute commitment by its senior management.”

JSIS actively participated in the Great Place to Work® Middle East Trust Index survey and recognition process in November 2023, following a prior pulse survey in April 2023. This ongoing endeavour aimed to elicit invaluable insights and feedback from employees, enabling JSIS to tailor its organisational strategies and practices to exceed employee expectations continually.

The extraordinary response from JSIS employees underscores the organisation's unwavering dedication to transparency and continuous improvement. With an increase in the engagement score from 77% in April 2023 to 82% in November 2023, JSIS has achieved the esteemed status of being recognised and certified as a Great Place to Work®.

Harssha Shetty, Chief Executive Officer of JSIS, expressed his enthusiasm, stating,“We are delighted to attain the Great Place to Work® Certification as we prioritise the employee experience each day. The unwavering dedication of our employees has been instrumental to our ongoing success. We extend our sincere appreciation for their enthusiastic and productive participation, as well as our collective effort in establishing a thriving ecosystem at JSIS, where employee well-being, trust, pride, and enjoyment are

paramount. Congratulations and heartfelt thanks to our entire team.”

By earning the Great Place to Work® Certification, Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel demonstrates its

steadfast commitment to nurturing a workplace culture that is both inspiring and rewarding for its employees. This prestigious recognition underscores JSIS's ongoing efforts to cultivate a workplace culture that prioritises the well-being and success of its employees.

Dr Sanjeev Dixit, Chief Human Resources Officer at JSIS, emphasised, "The cornerstone of any organisation's success lies in its people. Their collective energy, dedication, and commitment propel us forward. We are unwavering in our goal to enrich employee engagement by embodying our core values in both words and actions. By addressing areas for improvement and leveraging our strengths, we are dedicated to ensuring a fulfilling and thriving workplace for all. We aim to make our employee experience and culture programs shine as exemplars, reflecting the values and aspirations that define us as a great workplace. We celebrate and extend our heartfelt thanks to our exceptional team, whose contributions have made this remarkable recognition possible. As we continue to pursue our vision of being world-class employers, we are dedicated to building world-class teams led by world-class leaders.”

The Great Place to Work® certification signifies a significant milestone for JSIS, reinforcing its position as a leading employer dedicated to nurturing a workplace where employees thrive, grow, and take pride in their contributions.

Saif Albusaidi, General Manager – Human Resources & Corporate Affairs, further emphasised,“Jindal Shadeed has a winning team of passionate, dedicated, compassionate, diverse, and inclusive human capital, united by a common goal – to make JSIS an employer of choice by creating an inspiring ecosystem. The Great Place to Work certification serves as further validation of this commitment and spirit.”

JSIS's achievement of the Great Place to Work® certification reflects the organisation's unwavering dedication to transparency, continuous improvement, and fostering a workplace culture that is both inspiring and rewarding for its employees.