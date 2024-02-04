Announcing The Discovery Of A Long-Lost Vincent Van Gogh Painting Of The Sultan Of Morocco

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Suzanne KenneyOKEECHOBEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Announcing the Discovery of a Long-Lost van Gogh Painting of the Sultan of MoroccoArt enthusiasts and historians around the world will be buzzing with excitement over the recent discovery of a long-lost Vincent van Gogh painting of the Sultan of Morocco. This discovery is a monumental moment in the art world.The painting, which is an oil on canvas, is believed to have been inspired by the works of Eugéne Delacroix, who painted a prior Sultan of Morocco in 1845. Van Gogh was known to be deeply influenced by Delacroix, and the style of the painting suggests a clear connection between the two artists.What's more, the person depicted in the painting does indeed resemble the Sultan, adding to the evidence of its authenticity. The influence of Theo van Rysselberghe, who was also influenced by Delacroix, can also be seen in the painting. Theo not only painted his own Moroccan paintings, but even drew the same Sultan of Morocco in 1887.Vincent van Gogh traveled with Theo van Rysselberghe, and it's possible that he borrowed paints from Theo or that Theo borrowed paint from van Gogh. This is further supported by the fact that the painting titled Maria Sethe at the Harmonium, 1891 by Theo van Rysselberghe uses the same colors as the Sultan of Morocco painted by Vincent van Gogh.This painting was a long-lost treasure, and its discovery will be celebrated by art enthusiasts around the world. The painting is part of solving the largest art heist in history, adding to the excitement surrounding this exciting discovery.The Sultan of Morocco, Moulay-Hassan I, ascended to the throne in 1873 and died in 1894, just a few years after van Gogh's own death. The painting is an important connection to the past, and serves as a reminder of the cultural influences that have shaped the art world throughout history.This painting it detailed in a recently released book - Crime & Canvas based on a true story, containing art and handwritten notes that have been pieced together by a daughter wedged in the middle of a 1990s mystery. It all started with her mother working at a flea market in an obscure town in southern Florida who was approached by a stranger. This stranger just happened to be a guilt-ridden, billionaire, art thief. In an attempt to make right with the art world and fix his wrongdoings, he sold off authentic paintings from artists like Van Gogh and Picasso for only a few dollars to her mother. Little did anyone know that those interactions and that art would soon catapult into something much deeper and darker.A fake death, media corruption, and crimes committed like the ones shown in films became a reality. A reality where secrets come to light and some of the world's largest unsolved art crimes would be solved.To learn more visit

