Russia Exploring Safer Bases For Warplanes After Ukraine Hits Belbek Airfield In Crimea - Army Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following a Ukrainian strike on Russia's Belbek airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea, where at least three aircraft are believed to have been hit, the Russian command army is looking for alternative bases.

That's according to Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center at Operational Command South, who spoke at the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"Obviously, now they are trying to find the safest bases. They are not approaching the areas where they learned an unpleasant lesson. Meanwhile, we keep working to reduce the number of enemy aircraft, to which the latest strike on the Belbek airfield testifies," Humeniuk said.

According to the spokesperson, despite the fact that Russia retains air superiority, the operational range of their aircraft is limited compared to what the Russian Aerospace Force has grown used to.

"In addition, they seriously complain about our really powerful effort to intercept their drones. They've been deploying more FPV drones, but to no avail as we keep finding ways to counter them," Humeniuk added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on January 31, Ukraine's Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk confirmed reports that Ukraine hit Russia's Belbek airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Crimean Wind Telegram channel, referring to the Russian media, claimed Russia's aviation squadron commander, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Tatarenko, was killed in the raid along with 10 other servicemen.