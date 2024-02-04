Assailant stabs 3 people at train station in Paris

(MENAFN) Three individuals have been attacked with knives at a train station in Paris.



The incident, which occurred at the prominent transportation center Gare de Lyon, came to a close following the apprehension of a suspect by the police.



A single individual sustained serious injuries during the incident, which took place at approximately 7:35 AM regional time (6:35 AM UK time). Presently, they are undergoing surgery.



According to Paris police chief Laurent Nunez, the assault does not seem to be linked to terrorism. He characterized the attacker as potentially grappling with mental health problems.



Nunez mentioned that the suspect was found in possession of residency papers from Italy and medications indicating that he was receiving treatment.



As per the Paris prosecutor's office, the suspect is believed to have been armed with both a knife and a hammer. He was subdued by a security guard and brought to the ground.



Authorities are currently examining the purported weapons and considering preliminary charges of attempted murder.



According to a French 24-hour news channel, the assailant is reported to be a 32-year-old individual from Mali.



French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin expressed his sentiments on social media, condemning the attack as an "unbearable act" and expressing gratitude to those who restrained the assailant.

