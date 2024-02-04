Qatar Receives New Group Of Injured Palestinians From Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Feb 3 (Petra) -- A new group of 12 Palestinians who were injured in the ongoing Israeli war on the Gaza Strip arrived in Doha Friday night as part of an offer by the Gulf Arab state to treat 1,500 Gazans in its hospitals.Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lulwa Al Khater spoke about the harsh conditions the Palestinians are living in as a result of the Israeli aggression on Gaza and the deliberate targeting of the health infrastructure, which rendered hospitals and health facilities "almost completely paralysed."She pointed to logistical difficulties in transporting the wounded people, but added that these hurdles were overcome in cooperation with the Palestinian Red Crescent and the Gaza Ministry of Health, and the Egyptian Red CrescenHowere, the biggest challenge was transporting wounded Palestinians for treatment outside the Gaza Strip, including delays in issuing security permits, she said, adding that work is underway with concerned Egyptian authorities to overcome this problem.The Qatari minister also pointed to cooperation with the Italian and French sides to alleviate the "catastrophic humanitarian situation," as both countries have two floating hospitals in the Egyptian port of Al-Arish. She said the Italian hospital completed its mission on Wednesday, as it carried Qatari medical teams on board which accompanied wounded Gazans on their trip to Rome.