New Zealand Visa For USA, Chile, Brunei, Austrian, Bulgaria Citizens

A travel permit is required for US citizens visiting New Zealand. The New Zealand eTA is a convenient option for citizens from approximately 190 countries, including the United States. For US citizens, the application process for a New Zealand eTA is quick and easy. The New Zealand eTA for Americans, or"NZeTA," was implemented in 2019 and enables eligible citizens to travel to New Zealand for transit, tourism, or business. Residents of the United States who wish to visit New Zealand for a limited time must have a valid eTA that is electronically linked to their passport. The New Zealand eTA is valid for two years from the date of issuance. US citizens can stay in New Zealand for up to 3 months at a time with their eTA. As the New Zealand eTA is a multiple entry eVisa waiver, holders can visit New Zealand multiple times within the two-year period of validity. To apply for a New Zealand ETA from the United States, US citizens must complete a short online application form that asks for the traveler's personal and passport information. Once approved, US citizens will receive a copy of their New Zealand eTA to the email address provided in the application form.

Documents Required for US Citizens



A passport that is valid for at least three months from the planned date of arrival.

Arrival and departure dates.

To pay the appropriate eTA fees, you'll need a valid credit or debit card.

A valid email address so you can receive your authorized New Zealand eTA in your Inbox. A recent passport-style photograph of the applicant

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR AUSTRIAN CITIZENS

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR BRUNEI CITIZENS

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR BULGARIAN CITIZENS

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR CHILE CITIZENS

