Fire At Volgograd Refinery 'Organized' By SSU Drones - Source

The fire at the oil refinery in Volgograd, one of the largest in Russia, is the result of a successful attack by SSU drones.

This was reported to Ukrinform by sources in law enforcement agencies.

According to the sources, two drones hit the primary oil refining unit, without which the refinery will lose a significant part of its production capacity.

"The SSU continues to systematically destroy the infrastructure used by Russia to wage war in Ukraine. By attacking oil refineries that work for the Russian military-industrial complex, we not only cut off the logistics of fuel supplies for enemy equipment but also reduce the filling of the Russian budget. The 'cotton' at Russian refineries will continue," the source said.

As reported, on the night of Saturday, February 3, a fire broke out at the Volgograd oil refinery, covering an area of 300 square meters. Volgograd Region Governor Andriy Bocharov said the fire was caused by a downed drone.