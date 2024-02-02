Kern Laser Systems Introduces Ecoflex: The Next Evolution In Large Format Laser Cutting And Engraving

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Wadena, USA, February 2, 2024 - Kern Laser Systems is proud to announce the launch of EcoFlex, a cutting-edge addition to our lineup of laser cutting and engraving solutions. The EcoFlex represents a significant advancement in technology, built upon the solid foundation of our previous generation HSE machine.

Our team has meticulously re-engineered the HSE machine, implementing standardization across numerous components to streamline production and reduce costs, all while maintaining the exceptional quality that Kern Laser Systems is renowned for. By leveraging high-quality components from our high-performance line, such as the laser, power supplies, vacuum blowers, and computer system, we ensure that the EcoFlex delivers unparalleled precision and reliability.

"We are thrilled to introduce the EcoFlex to the market," says Derek Kern, CEO at Kern Laser Systems. "This new workhorse laser system is specifically designed for non-metal cutting applications, offering our customers unmatched versatility and efficiency."

The EcoFlex is poised to revolutionize large format laser cutting and engraving, providing businesses with a powerful tool to enhance productivity and creativity. Whether it's intricate designs on wood, acrylic, or other non-metal materials, the EcoFlex delivers exceptional results every time.

Key features of the EcoFlex include:

- Standardized components for enhanced reliability and cost savings

- Utilization of high-quality components from our high-performance line

- Precision cutting and engraving for non-metal materials

- Streamlined design for increased efficiency and ease of use



"At Kern Laser Systems, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation to meet the evolving needs of our customers," adds Derek Kern. "With the EcoFlex, we continue to uphold our reputation for excellence and craftsmanship."



For more information about the EcoFlex and other products from Kern Laser Systems, visit



About Kern Laser Systems:

Kern Laser Systems is a leading provider of laser cutting and engraving solutions for a wide range of industries. With a focus on quality, precision, and innovation, Kern Laser Systems delivers cutting-edge technology to businesses worldwide.

Contact:

Toll Free:

1-888-660-2755

Phone:

1-218-631-2755

Fax:

218-631-3476



1501 Industrial Drive

Wadena, MN 56482 USA



Kern Laser Systems was founded in 1982 by Gerald Kern, with the main objective to design and manufacture top-quality industrial laser cutting and laser engraving machines to meet demanding production schedules. The company headquarters are located in the beautiful lakes country of Minnesota. The facility consists of a modern 90,000 sq. ft. building with 50 full-time employees.

