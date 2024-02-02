Yermak Meets With Pompeo

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with former Secretary of State of the United States and ex-CIA Director Mike Pompeo, who arrived in Kyiv.

At the meeting, Yermak thanked the President of the United States, both chambers and parties of the Congress of the United States, and the entire American society for the powerful support of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports, referring to the Office of the President .

He also expressed hope for the continuation of support from the United States, as it is based on shared democratic values and respect for international law, which the Ukrainian people protect.

At the same time, the head of the Office of the President emphasized the need to send a clear signal to Russia that its aggression cannot violate the sovereignty of independent states and determine the fate of other free nations.

As reported, former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, during his visit to Tokyo, said that if Donald Trump is elected president of the United States, Washington will keep providing financial and military support to Ukraine.

Photo: OP