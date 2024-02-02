Seychelles: President Ramkalawan Concludes Visit In Mauritius

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

President Wavel Ramkalawan, currently in Mauritius as the Chief Guest for the 189th Anniversary of the abolition of Slavery in Mauritius

attended a special lunch held in his honour, hosted by the President of the Republic of Mauritius, H.E Mr. Pritvirajsingh Roopun, GCSK, at State House, Le Réduit.

To conclude his visit in Mauritius, President Wavel Ramkalawan also visited the Intercontinental Slavery Museum (ISM) in Port Louis. He was accompanied by the the Mauritian Minister for Arts and Cultural Heritage, Hon. Avinash Teeluck.

The ISM Mauritius was established as a specialized entity on January 20, 2020, and was incorporated as a government-owned company for the implementation of the Intercontinental Slavery Museum project. It provides a unique experience of human tragedy, resistance, and survival by breaking the chains of the slavery legacy to reveal the truth in favor of justice and reconciliation.

"Seychelles and Mauritius share an important part of our history when it comes to slavery, which although a very dark and sombre part of our past. We must never forget what our ancestors endured and we must find ways to continue working

together to preserve this important chapter" said the President.

President Ramkalawan for the first time, today also paid a visit to the office of the Honorary Consul for Seychelles in Mauritius. He was welcomed at the office by the Honourary Counsul for Seychelles in Mauritius, Mr Ahmed Parkar.

The President expressed appreciation to the Honourary Consul team for their work and commitment.

"I am very grateful for the work that you are all doing. Thank you for all the support to the Seychellois community. We are immensely grateful, " said President Ramakalawan.

