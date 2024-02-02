Thalapathy Vijay launches political party; to contest 2024 elections?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay has registered his political party 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam' with the ECI and marked his entry into Tamil Nadu politics. Will the 49 year old actor contest this year's general elections? Here's what we know

Thalapathy Vijay has registered his political party with the ECI. Will the 49 year old actor contest this year's general elections? Here's what we know

For the last few days, there was a lot of noise around the news that Thalapathy Vijay might enter into the arena of politics

On Friday, the actor announced the name of his party that he registered with the Election Commission of India', 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam'

He aims to bring political change in the state, with a caste-free, corruption-free administration

The big question that arrises out of such a massive development is whether the superstar will contest this year's general election with side with any side forming alliances

The actor, through his social media handle announced that he does not intend to contest this year's election or side with any other party

The actor is gearing up for the 2026 state assembly elections and wishes to bring in the much necessary change that the youth is so badly seeking

The actor while attending a student rally last year asked people present to read Periyar and Ambedkar in order to understand about social justice