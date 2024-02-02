Swatchbook, Inc. Introduces 'Remix' A Revolutionary Spatial 3D Design Application For Apple Vision Pro

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Yazan Malkosh, Founder & CEO at ‍swatchbook, Inc NIGUEL, CA, USA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- swatchbook , inc., the industry leading platform for material digitization and sourcing, announced today the launch of 'remix ', a groundbreaking design, configuration and visualization application designed for Apple Vision Pro. 'remix' marks a new era in spatial computing, transforming how users interact with design and technology by allowing them to truly work in three-dimensional spaces.Tailored to both professional designers and consumers, remix combines advanced features with an intuitive interface, making cutting-edge design tools and content accessible to a broad audience.Using the unique capabilities of Apple Vision Pro, the application enables users to observe and engage with highly detailed 3D products within their personal surroundings, apply and recolor premium digitized materials from real-world suppliers in real-time, and actualize design concepts swiftly.This process, enriched by intuitive visualization tools, infuses digital design with a tactile dimension, blending sensory perception with spatial computing. It transforms the Apple Vision Pro into an immersive design studio, where the app seamlessly merges digital and physical realms. Users are invited to interact with vibrant 3D products and textures in unprecedented ways, elevating their sensory experience to new heights.remix is poised to transform the landscape of design and technology by combining traditional design tools and realistic 3D content with an unprecedented user experience.This approach of bringing every design concept to life and adding a tangible dimension to digital creativity, democratizes the realm of sophisticated design, making it accessible and engaging for everyone, regardless of their technical expertise or professional background.The immersive experience is continually refreshed with monthly updates through the introduction of exciting material and color collections, as well as new 3D designs. Beyond its technological advancements, remix places a strong emphasis on community and collaborative creativity. It transcends from being merely a tool for individual expression to a communal space where creativity is fostered and flourished. In this shared environment, users inspire and get inspired, contributing to collective growth where ideas are nurtured, and the distinction between consumer and designer seamlessly blends into a unified creative journey.The team envisions remix contributing significantly to sustainable and ethical design practices by shifting the industry from a traditional design-make-sell to a more efficient design-sell-make approach. This method focuses on selling designs before they are manufactured, significantly reducing overstock and the need for discounting.This application further exemplifies swatchbook's dedication to technological leadership, particularly through its use of Apple's spatial computing technology.Yazan Malkosh, Founder & CEO of swatchbook, states,“We are immensely proud to introduce remix, a transformative tool that marks a pivotal moment in our journey. This groundbreaking application isn't just an innovation; it's an entirely new experience that redefines industry standards. Designed for both professionals and everyday consumers, remix bridges the gap between high-end design and accessible creativity. Its impact extends beyond mere functionality, aiming to inspire and revolutionize the way the creative community engages with design. We look forward to seeing how remix inspires users.”In addition to its availability on Apple Vision Pro, remix will also be available for iPhone and iPad, allowing users to interact with the same content using a reduced feature set through a more traditional, yet still amazing user experience by utilizing the power of touch.Pricing and availability:remix will be available for free starting February 2, 2024. Subscribers can upgrade to a paid subscription for $9.99 per month, or $99.99 per year. The paid subscription will offer monthly asset and material drops. Anticipate new additions in the coming weeks, including material recoloring, immersive environments, watermark-free sharing and more. A version for iPad and iPhone will also follow during that time frame. Check the Apple App Store for hardware requirements. To learn more about remix, please follow href="" rel="external nofollow" swatchbookAbout swatchbookswatchbook is a design and software company that develops applications that make you smile. Founded in 2017, the company focuses on the development of cloud, desktop, and mobile software applications that help integrate the creative community within an organization into the product development process.Located in sunny Laguna Niguel, CA. Its founders share a deep passion for good design and workflow, as well as a deep understanding of the challenges in the digital product development process and the future needs of companies in many industries.

