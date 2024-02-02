Baku Shipyard To Construct Seven Ship Including Diving Vessel

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC (ASCO) and Baku
Shipyard LLC have signed an agreement on the construction of new
ships that will serve oil and gas production in the sea. A total of
7 new ships will be built, 3 of which will be passenger ships and 4
will be diving ships, Azernews reports.
Following the Strategic Development Plan of Shipping covering
the years 2022-2030, adopted by the Supervisory Board of ASCO,
attention is paid to improving the quality of marine transport
services provided in the oil and gas industry, including the
renewal of the fleet.
In the information released by the ASCO, it is stated that with
the support of SOCAR, important steps were taken before, various
types of ships intended for offshore oil and gas production were
purchased and successfully put into operation. As a continuation of
the successful cooperation with SOCAR, it was decided to build a
total of 7 new ships, including 3 passenger ships and 4 diving
ships. According to the agreement, the construction of these ships
will be carried out at the Baku Shipyard.
Today, a ceremony was held to sign the relevant contract between
the Chairman of the Board of ASCO Rauf Valiyev and the Chairman of
the Board of Baku Shipyard Elshad Nuriyev on the construction of 4
of those ships.
According to the contract, Baku Shipyard will build and deliver
3 50-passenger capacity boats and 1 diving vessel with a hybrid
engine designed to work at a depth of 60 meters, according to
ASCO's order, within 18-24 months.
It was stated at the signing ceremony that the ships to be built
per the requirements of international standards will have wide
technical capabilities and will play an important role in further
improving the quality of sea transport services in the field of oil
and gas production of Azerbaijan.
It was also emphasized at the event that the passenger ships to
be built were designed by a leading design company. The
construction of the diving vessel will be carried out based on the
project presented by "ASCO Engineering" LLC, and this ship will be
the first diving vessel with a hybrid engine floating in the
Caspian Sea. This ship, which will be built per the environmental
policy of ASCO, as well as the requirements of the International
Maritime Organization and a number of other classification
societies regarding the reduction of emissions, will also make an
important contribution to the "Year of Solidarity for the Green
World" announced by President Ilham Aliyev.
It was added that in addition to the representatives of ASCO,
Baku Shipyard, SOCAR, two excellent students of the 4th year of the
Azerbaijan State Maritime Academy studying shipbuilding and ship
repair engineering took part in the contract signing ceremony.
Before the event, ASCO chairman Rauf Valiyev received the students
and talked with them about the projects implemented in our country
in the field of shipping and the upcoming goals. At the meeting,
the chairman gave recommendations to the future specialists to
master their specialties well and wished them success.
