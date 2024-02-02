Ambassador: Level Of Support For Ukraine In Japan Has Not Fallen Below 75% In Past Two Years

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past two years, the level of support for Ukraine in Japan has not fallen below 75%, while according to recent polls, 93% of Japanese people have a negative attitude toward Russia.

This was stated by Ambassador of Ukraine to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky at an online briefing on "Ukrainian-Japanese relations: how cooperation between the countries is currently carried out and what are the future plans" held at Media Center Ukraine – Ukrinform.

"Japan clearly understands the situation. In the past two years, the level of support for Ukraine in Japan has not dropped below 75%, and usually polls show 80-82%. Recently, the government has conducted a special survey in Japan on attitudes toward Russia, and I can say that 93% of Japanese people have a negative attitude toward Russia, realizing what it is doing in Ukraine," Korsunsky said.

The diplomat noted that this figure has increased compared to 2022, and this is very important because for many years Japan's relations with Russia have been quite close. In particular, economic cooperation was developing, and Russia spent huge amounts of funds on promoting its cultural products - films, theater, ballet, and music.

"Today, all of this is practically gone. On the contrary, Ukrainians have now filled this niche, and I am very glad about that. Such polls show that the Japanese society clearly understands who is who, and this cannot change under any circumstances... The Japanese are incredibly impressed with our strength and that is why this support exists," the Ukrainian ambassador said.

As Ukrinform reported, on February 1, the state budget of Ukraine received about $390 million from Japan as part of World Bank projects aimed at social protection and agricultural recovery.