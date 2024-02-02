Saudi Arabia Dairy Market Size, Opportunities, Forecast, Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Saudi Arabia Dairy Market Report by Product Type (Liquid Milk, Flavored Milk, Cream, Butter, Cheese, Yoghurt, Ice Cream, Anhydrous Milk Fat (AMF), Skimmed Milk Powder (SMP), Whole Milk Powder (WMP), Whey Protein, Lactose Powder, Curd, Paneer), and Region 2024-2032 ” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. Saudi Arabia dairy market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of XX% during ​2024-2032​.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Saudi Arabia Dairy Industry :

Rapid Population Growth and Urbanization:

Consumers have greater access to a variety of retail outlets in urban areas, like supermarkets and hypermarkets, which offer a wide range of dairy products. This accessibility increases the consumption of dairy products as part of the daily diet. Furthermore, the urban lifestyle often leads to higher disposable incomes and a propensity for convenience-oriented food choices, such as packaged dairy products, which are quick and easy to consume. Additionally, the rising younger population in the country, which tends to be more open to trying new products, including flavored milk, yogurts, and cheese variants, is favoring the market growth. Moreover, the presence of a higher concentration of expatriates in urban areas who bring diverse dietary habits, influencing the local dairy market is contributing to the market growth.

Rising Health Awareness:

The increasing awareness of health and nutrition among Saudi Arabian consumers is a major factor propelling the market growth. It is largely driven by the government's public health initiatives, aiming to combat lifestyle-related diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular issues. In line with this, dairy products are recognized for their nutritional benefits, being rich sources of calcium, protein, and vitamins. It has led to heightened consumer interest in incorporating dairy into daily diets for better health outcomes. Furthermore, the growing demand for products that cater to specific health concerns, such as probiotic yogurts, fortified milk, and dairy products with reduced sugar and fat content, is driving the market growth.

Government Initiatives and Support:

The Saudi government's initiatives and support are playing a pivotal role in the market growth. In line with this, the introduction of The Vision 2030 plan, which is a strategic framework aimed at reducing Saudi Arabia's dependence on oil, diversifying its economy, and developing public service sectors, is contributing to the market growth. It places a significant emphasis on agricultural development and includes initiatives aimed at improving the efficiency and productivity of the dairy sector, making it more competitive and sustainable. Furthermore, the implementation of various subsidies and financial incentives to mitigate the challenges of dairy farming in the arid Saudi climate, making it economically feasible to maintain and expand dairy herds, is supporting the market growth.

For an in-depth analysis, you can request the sample copy of the market report:

Saudi Arabia Dairy Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:



Liquid Milk

Flavored Milk

Cream

Butter

Cheese

Yoghurt

Ice Cream

Anhydrous Milk Fat (AMF)

Skimmed Milk Powder (SMP)

Whole Milk Powder (WMP)

Whey Protein

Lactose Powder

Curd Paneer

Based on the product type, the market has been divided into liquid milk, flavored milk, cream, butter, cheese, yoghurt, ice cream, anhydrous milk fat (AMF), skimmed milk powder (SMP), whole milk powder (WMP), whey protein, lactose powder, curd, and paneer.

Regional Insights:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

Region-wise the market has been categorized into Northern and Central Region, Western Region, Eastern Region, and Southern Region.

Leading

Companies

Operating

in the Saudi Arabia Dairy Industry:



Almarai Company

Al-Othman Holding Company

Arla Foods amba

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. The National Agricultural Development Company

Saudi Arabia Dairy Market Trends:

The heightened focus on developing various sectors, including agriculture and food production, owing to the increasing shift towards diversifying the economy, is supporting the market growth. Besides this, the rising influence of Western lifestyles and dietary habits, leading to an increasing preference for dairy products such as cheese, butter, and cream, is fueling the market growth. Additionally, the expanding retail sector, including the proliferation of supermarkets and hypermarkets, which has made dairy products more accessible to the Saudi population, is strengthening the market growth. Furthermore, recent technological advancements in dairy farming, processing, and packaging, leading to increased efficiency and product quality, are driving the market growth.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Ask analyst for your customized sample:

Browse more research report:

United States Identity Verification Market

United States Image Recognition Market

United States Immersion Cooling Market

United States Immunoassay Market

United States Industrial Enzymes Market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US

:(D)+911204330800UnitedStates:+1-631-791-1145UnitedKingdom:+44-753-713-216