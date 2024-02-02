Honeywell Partners With Hai Robotics To Automate Distribution Centers Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Honeywell says it will team up with Hai Robotics to deliver flexible, high-density storage and retrieval solutions to distribution centres.

The alliance couples Hai's innovative robotics technology with Honeywell's Momentum Warehouse Execution Software, enhanced cybersecurity capabilities and experience integrating robotics solutions.

Additionally, it supports Honeywell's portfolio alignment to three compelling megatrends: automation, the future of aviation and energy transition.

Keith Fisher, president of Honeywell Intelligrated, says:“Companies face high costs for warehouse space, continued labour shortages and pressure to deliver goods quickly.

“This automated solution allows them to maximise space in their existing facilities, increase productivity and best use their workforce.

