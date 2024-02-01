Kucoin Lights Up Africa: 100 Reading Lamps Delivered To Students At Cornelia Connelly College

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- KuCoin, a top five global crypto exchange, has proudly initiated the "Light Up Africa through the Lens of Children" event with Smiling Simon Greenbuild Foundation, as a part of the innovative KuCoin Campus campaign, marked by the beginning of a series of global efforts to support education and innovation. After the first campus stop in Pakistan, KuCoin Campus has now come to Nigeria. On Jan 29, Smiling Simon Greenbuild Foundation, FEYReP and together with KuCoin representative delivered 100 reading lamps to the students of Cornelia Connelly College,

The donation is a heartwarming gesture of support, KuCoin donated 2,500 solar lamps to 25 schools across Nigeria. This initiative was made possible with the collaboration of the Smiling Simon Greenbuild Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering youth and women. At Cornelia Connelly College, KuCoin representative Olatunde delivered an inspiring speech that the solar lamps distribution in Nigeria is not just providing a source of light, but also igniting dreams and opening doors to endless possibilities for thousands of children. Each lamp is a symbol of the shared belief in a brighter future, one where every child has access to the light of education. Partnering with the Smiling Simon Green Build Foundation is a union of shared values and visions. It's a powerful alliance aimed at bringing sustainable solutions to empower young minds and spirited women in communities.

Dr. Anita Nana Okuribido of the Smiling Simon Greenbuild Foundation highlighted their mission to improve education in Nigeria. She stated,“our goal is to ensure that every child in disadvantaged rural areas receives a solar lamp for night-time study. These solar lamps could help the children move away from using candles. With the power of the solar lamp, they are more confident in reading and can gain hope for the future.” She also expressed her gratitude towards KuCoin for swiftly fulfilling their commitment in just one week.

The attended guests included, HE, Dr. Martha Udom Emmanuel, the Founder of FEYReP (Family Empowerment and Youth Re-Orientation Path-initiative, a non-governmental, non-profit organization based in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria), Wife of the Governor of Akwa Ibom State. The event saw a gathering of around 100 students, who engaged in an exchange of ideas, symbolizing hope and the future of education in Africa.

The donation ceremony was not just a philanthropic effort but a testament to KuCoin's dedication to lighting up young minds and futures. "Education is the cornerstone of innovation and progress, and at KuCoin, we are committed to making a real difference in the communities we serve," said the KuCoin CEO Johnny Lyu. "Through this donation, we aim to empower students, providing them with the tools they need to succeed in their educational endeavors."

This event has set a precedent for KuCoin's future CSR activities, underscoring its commitment to social responsibility and the belief that every child deserves access to quality education. The journey of the initiative continues, stay updated for KuCoin for more inspiring events.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 800 digital assets and currently provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P Fiat trading, Futures trading, Staking, and Lending to its 31 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges according to CoinMarketCap. In 2023, KuCoin was named one of the Best Crypto Exchanges by Forbes and recognized as a highly commended global exchange in Finder's 2023 Global Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Awards. Learn more at .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink