William G. Combs, MD, A Cardiologist With Lehigh Valley Health Network

An experienced cardiologist, Dr. Combs works with patients at Lehigh Valley Health Network in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He views himself not only as a medical practitioner but as an educator, committed to enlightening his patients about their medical conditions and imparting knowledge on preventive measures for maintaining good health.

The spark that ignited his journey into medicine can be traced back to a pivotal moment in his adolescence. At the age of 12, witnessing his grandmother's unfortunate slip on ice during Thanksgiving, resulting in a broken hip, left an indelible mark on him. The family doctor's compassionate care and subsequent arrangements for hip surgery were overshadowed by the heart-wrenching news of his grandmother's heart attack and passing after the procedure. It was this profound experience that fueled his determination to prevent other families from enduring similar heartbreaks.

Back in 1980, Dr. Combs earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1980 before pursuing his medical degree at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in 1984. Furthering his training, he completed his residency in internal medicine and his fellowship in cardiovascular disease at the Temple University Hospital in 1988 and 1991, respectively.

Following his training, the doctor attained board certification in cardiovascular disease and internal medicine through the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). The ABIM is a physician-led, non-profit, independent evaluation organization driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world.

Cardiology is a branch of medicine that deals with the disorders of the heart, as well as the circulatory system. The field includes medical diagnosis and treatment of congenital heart defects, coronary artery disease, heart failure, valvular heart disease, and electrophysiology. Cardiologists are doctors who diagnose, assess, and treat patients with diseases and defects of the heart and blood vessels (the cardiovascular system).

Outside of the office, Dr. Combs spends his free time hiking, camping, and canoeing.

