Kolkata Port Initiates Mechanisation Of Berth No 5 At Haldia On PPP Mode

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Sep 5 (IANS) Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) has entered into an agreement on Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode with M/s Bothra Services Pvt Ltd for mechanisation of operations at Berth No 5 (earlier Berth No 4B) on Thursday.

An official said that this will boost HDC's dry bulk cargo handling capacity.

He said that SMPK has issued the Letter of Intent (LoI) to the private entity to develop Berth No 5 on the Design, Build, Finance, Operate & Transfer (DBFOT) format.

“This will involve the installation of rail-mounted Mobile Harbour Cranes of 1,000 Tons per Hour (TPH), conveyor systems of 2,000 TPH, stacker-cum-reclaimer units of 2,000 TPH, and a mechanised Silo-based rapid wagon loading system with a rated capacity of 2,000 TPH,” he said.

He added that the facility will also feature a comprehensive rail and road evacuation system, along with supporting infrastructure such as a backup area covering nearly 44 acres.

The total project cost amounts to Rs 365.88 crore, with an expenditure of about Rs 343.58 crore. The construction phase is expected to last for about 30 months, followed by a concession period of 30 years.

Once operational, the berth will boast a cargo handling capacity of 5 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA), facilitating the handling of diverse dry bulk cargoes, including coal and limestone.

“The project's completion will significantly boost the port's dry bulk handling capacity, meeting the rising demand for efficient cargo operations at HDC. This mechanisation initiative, paired with enhanced infrastructure, is expected to bring long-term benefits to SMPK and its stakeholders by streamlining cargo operations and increasing throughput efficiency,” said SMPK Chairperson Rathendra Raman.

He also appreciated the role of all stakeholders, including the consortium of M/s Bothra Shipping Services Pvt. Ltd. and M/s Ripley & Co. Stevedoring & Handling Pvt. Ltd., M/s JSW Infrastructure Ltd. and M/s Orissa Stevedores Ltd., who have participated in the effort to modernise and mechanise operations at SMPK to meet the evolving needs of global trade.