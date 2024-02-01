Zelensky On EU Aid: This Is A Clear Signal That Ukraine And Europe Will Withstand

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The unanimous approval by the European Council of a EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility is a clear signal that Ukraine and Europe will withstand, because the credibility of Europe was at stake.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a video address to the participants in the special EU summit in Brussels, Ukrinform reports.

"Greetings to all of you and I am grateful for your decision on the financial instrument for us, for our people, for Ukraine. Ukraine Facility with 50 billion euros for a 4-year period. This is a clear signal that Ukraine will withstand and that Europe will withstand," Zelensky said.

According to the Ukrainian leader, it is very important that the decision was adopted unanimously by all 27 EU member states.

"It is yet another clear sign of your strong unity and support of Ukraine. The last time a European Council meeting was held, credibility of Europe was at stake – and we all together strengthened that credibility. The EU has proven that its word matters, and its promises work for the interests of entire Europe," Zelensky said.

He added that the political decision made in December that gave a green light for membership negotiations with Ukraine proved that European priorities, as defined by all European leaders, were being fulfilled.

"This is the kind of policy we all need in Europe in the future. This year. And every next year," Zelensky said.