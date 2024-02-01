Iran Officially Begins Construction Of NPP In Hormozgan Province

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Iran has official
started building a new nuclear power plant (NPP) in its southern
province of Hormozgan on February 1, 2024, Trend reports.
The project was inaugurated by President Ebrahim Raisi, Vice
President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI)
Mohammad Eslami, and other officials, as AEOI reported.
According to the report, the new NPP called 'Iran Hormoz' is
located in Sirik County of Hormozgan. The NPP will have four
reactors with a total output of around 5,000 megawatts.
It is part of Iran's ambition to construct nuclear power plants
with a combined output of 20,000 megawatts, which was decided last
year (2023). To achieve this goal, several companies have been
established in Iran, which are working on nuclear power plant
projects in five provinces.
The only nuclear power plant that is currently operating in Iran
is the first unit of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, which was
built by Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom (ROSATOM)
and became operational in 2011. ROSATOM handed over the operation
of the unit to an Iranian company in 2013. The unit has been
generating 1,000 megawatt-hours of electricity per year since
then.
