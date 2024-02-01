CSIR-CIMAP Launch Mobile App, Aloe Roma Gel

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 1 (IANS) The CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP) has come up with a farmer-friendly CSIR-Aroma android mobile app, offering solutions to all crop-related problems, a herbal skincare product 'Aloe Roma' gel and a souvenir 'Aus Gyana'.

The mobile app, herbal product and the souvenir were launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the annual Kisan Mela.

“Our CSIR-Aroma android mobile-based app will help farmers to get guidance from experts of CSIR laboratories of the country. For example, they can upload a picture of their crop to learn ways to control weeds, insect infestation and diseases,” said CIMAP spokesperson Manoj Semwal.

He said that 100 per cent pure aloe vera gel with essential oil named 'Aloe Roma' for skincare and 'Aus Gyanya', a book containing 164 varieties of medicinal and aromatic plants developed by CSIR-CIMAP, were also released.

Over 4,000 farmers from 25 districts of Uttar Pradesh and 15 states participated in the Kisan Mela. More than 250 quintals of menthol mint high-yielding variety 'CIM-Unnati' was distributed to farmers who attended the fair.

Besides, 500 women beneficiaries from different self-help groups (SHGs) across the country, including Shirdi, Ujjain, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Gurugram, Delhi and Varanasi, participated in the Agarbatti demonstration under the 'waste to wealth' initiative of the institute, wherein the flower waste is converted to agarbattis. More than 20 herbal industry representatives from across the country and several entrepreneurs also participated in the event and interacted with the farmers and scientists.

