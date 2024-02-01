Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College (MBSC) of Business and Entrepreneurship Records High Demand for its Programs in 2023

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) [Riyadh – 31st Jan] Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC), the Kingdom’s world class business school, has announced a surge in demand from both private and public enterprises in 2023, seeking to enrol their employees and leaders in the college’s executive education, leadership development, and degree programs.

The growing demand for MBSC’s programs has been evident through agreements and strategic partnerships with twelve companies from both the private and public sectors, like: NEOM, STC, Roshan, Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Group, SFDA, SNB Capital, EA Sports, Bloomberg, Happiness Creators (GEA), The Financial Academy, Lucidya and Fakeeh Care Group.

By equipping the Saudi youth with the knowledge and experience necessary to navigate the evolving landscape, MBSC is playing a crucial role in empowering the next generation of changemakers, through its Executive MBA, Master in Finance and Master in Management programs.

Dr. Zeger Degraeve, Dean at Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College, says: “Our offering is aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 goals, as we strive to cultivate intelligent, entrepreneurial leaders, a mission we wholeheartedly embrace.

We continue to make a positive impact on Saudi society, in terms of education, skills and job creation, equipping students to become 21st century leaders and catalysts for change, making them ready to face modern business challenges and ensuring they become pioneers for the Vision 2030.

Our increasing range of strategic partnerships and MoUs stand in testament to MBSC’s trustworthiness and credibility.”

The College currently has 900+ students enrolled, 700+ participants in the executive education programs and more than 500+ successful graduates. Among these graduates, around 40% join the public sector, 43% enjoy executive leadership roles, and some 50% say they have entered a better career, while 60% report a salary increase.

The world-class teaching facility recently achieved 'A Great Place To Work' certification, demonstrating its dedication to employee well-being and success.

MBSC is a modern private education institution, designed to drive business leadership, contribute to economic diversification and prepare youth for the prosperous future envisioned by HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Situated in King Abdullah Economic City, a contemporary urban centre that provides an unparalleled modern environment for both students and faculty. MBSC offers world-class education from Saudi Arabia for Saudi Arabia, delivering practical, pragmatic, hands-on experiential learning to develop a new generation of transformative leaders who think creatively and act boldly.

