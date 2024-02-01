Jadara University, Istanbul Kultur University Sign Mou To Enhance Educational Collaboration

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Feb.1 (Petra) - Jadara University and Istanbul Kultur University solidified their commitment to educational collaboration by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday.The MoU aims to strengthen the bonds between the two universities and foster cooperation in scientific, academic, and research fields, while facilitating the exchange of experiences, professors, and students.The signing ceremony took place with the presence of Iman Al-Bashiti, Deputy President of Jadara University, and Fadime Yuksektepe, Rector of the Istanbul Kultur University.During the singing ceremony, Yuksektepe highlighted the depth of bilateral relations between Jordan and Turkey, with a particular focus on cultural and educational aspects.Shukri Al-Marashdeh, Director General of Jadara University, affirmed the institution's dedication to its policy, plans, and educational programs aimed at attracting students from diverse countries. He highlighted the university's commitment to providing various forms of support and care, expressing appreciation for the close fraternal relations that unite the two friendly nations.Furthermore, he announced the introduction of incentive programs specifically tailored for Turkish students, with a focus on Istanbul Kulture University, as part of the educational program.Al-Bashit stressed the positive impact that joint cooperation in the agreed-upon fields would have on cultural exchange between students, expanding the scope of research collaboration, and enhancing the local and global rankings of the university.The terms of the MoU encompass several collaborative initiatives, including the mobility of faculty members and employees between the two institutions, the exchange of graduate students, and joint research activities and publications.Additionally, the agreement encourages participation in academic seminars and meetings, as well as the development of specialized short-term academic programs in technical education and e-learning.