Almalinux Representatives To Speak At Centos Connect And FOSDEM 2024

FORT MYERS, FLA., USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , a nonprofit that stewards the community-owned and governed open source CentOS Linux replacement AlmaLinux, today announced representatives from the project will be participating in two industry events in Europe: CentOS Connect and FOSDEM.CentOS Connect is the contributor conference for the CentOS project, focusing on CentOS Stream, Special Interest Groups, and the entire Enterprise Linux ecosystem. CentOS Connect takes place February 1st and 2nd, 2024, as a fringe event of FOSDEM:AlmaLinux: How we automated testing without inventing the wheel and instead improving itFriday, February 2 from 15:15 - 15:45 CETRoyal room (Radisson - Grand Place Brussels)Elkhan Mammadli, AlmaLinux Cloud SIG Team Lead#almalinuxFOSDEM 2024, a free and non-commercial event organized by the community for the community at the ULB Solbosch Campus in Brussels, Belgium:Panel: RHEL and CentOS and the growth of openwashing in FOSSSaturday, February 3 from 15:05-16:00 PM CETRoom UA2.220 (Guillissen)benny Vasquez, Chair, AlmaLinux OS FoundationAlmaLinux: How to make a RHEL compatible distributionSunday, February 4 from 12-12:25 PM CETRoom UA2.118 (Henriot)Andrew Lukoshko, AlmaLinux OS Architect and Release Engineering LeadAdvanced registration is not required for FOSDEM. For more information on the event, which provides software developers and communities a place to meet, share ideas and collaborate, visit .About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. With millions of downloads from a network of over 340 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today's foremost open source ecosystem projects, it's available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit .AlmaLinux Contact:...

