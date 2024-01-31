Government Of Morocco And Food And Agriculture Organization (FAO) Formalize Plans For 33Rd Regional Conference For Africa

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Minister of Agriculture, Sea Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests of Morocco, Mr Mohammed Sadiki, and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations Representative in Morocco Mr Jean Senahoun have made official the joint plans to hold the 33rd Session of the FAO Regional Conference for Africa in Rabat on 18-20 April.

The agreement was formalised by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during a meeting held today. The MoU is a strategic document that defines the terms of the partnership between the two parties and establishes the measures necessary for the success of ARC33 which will focus on the theme "Resilient agrifood systems and inclusive rural transformation".

Mr Mohammed Sadiki said: "The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding reinforces Morocco's commitment to sustainable and inclusive agrifood systems in Africa. We look forward to welcoming the regional community to share experiences, explore innovative solutions and build strong partnerships for more efficient and resilient agrifood systems."

Jean Senahoun added: "FAO welcomes Morocco's commitment to food security and sustainable development. The 33rd Session of the FAO Regional Conference for Africa will be a crucial platform for discussing the current and future challenges facing agriculture in Africa."

The regional conference will take place in two distinct phases, reflecting a strengthened commitment to collaboration and innovation in agriculture. The first session, to be held online from 27 to 29 March 2024, will focus on technical issues relating to food security and the transformation of agrifood systems in Africa, and will be reserved for senior officials. The ministerial session will take place from 18 to 20 April 2024 in Rabat. In addition, a consultation of civil society organisations will be organised in Casablanca on 21 and 22 February 2024, and a virtual consultation of the private sector will be held in February, providing an inclusive platform for the participation of the various stakeholders.

The Regional Conference will bring together the 54 FAO Members from the Africa region, as well as the Holy See, certain specialised agencies of the United Nations system, and intergovernmental organisations and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs). Linguistic diversity will be taken into account, with proceedings taking place in Arabic, English, French and Portuguese.

Attracting delegations from across the African continent, the event will be attended by Ministers of Agriculture and other key portfolios linked to the transformation of food systems, covering areas such as finance, trade and industry, forestry, fisheries, environment, science and technology, and health. Representatives from civil society, the private sector, development partners and observer member countries are also expected to attend.

ARC33, positioned as a strategic platform, will offer members and stakeholders a unique opportunity to share best practices, explore partnerships and discuss opportunities and innovative solutions for the transformation of agrifood systems.

The conference aims to provide regional guidance on the transformation of agrifood systems in Africa. Discussions will focus on the

FAO Strategic Framework 2022-2031 , which is a roadmap to contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals by supporting the transformation towards more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable agrifood systems for better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life, leaving no one behind.

Morocco will chair ARC33 after having been elected at the 32nd session of the conference which was hosted by Equatorial Guinea in April 2022.

