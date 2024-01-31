               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Options For Response To Attack On US Troops In Jordan Being Considered - White House


1/31/2024 2:19:18 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. US President Joe Biden is considering options in connection with attacks on US troops in Jordan, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council John Kirby said, Trend reports.

“As the US leader said, we will respond in accordance with our schedule and at a time convenient for us,” he said.

Earlier, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed condolences over the death of three American soldiers as a result of a drone attack on a base in Jordan.

MENAFN31012024000187011040ID1107790409

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search