Options For Response To Attack On US Troops In Jordan Being Considered - White House

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. US President Joe
Biden is considering options in connection with attacks on US
troops in Jordan, coordinator for strategic communications at the
White House National Security Council John Kirby said, Trend reports.
“As the US leader said, we will respond in accordance with our
schedule and at a time convenient for us,” he said.
Earlier, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed condolences
over the death of three American soldiers as a result of a drone
attack on a base in Jordan.
