Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili Resigns

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Georgian Prime
Minister Irakli Garibashvili has resigned, Georgian Media says,
Trend reports.
According to reports, the Prime Minister made this statement
during a special briefing.
To note, Garibashvili served as prime minister in 2013-2015 and
2021-2024. He also serves as chairman of Georgia's ruling Georgian
Dream Party.
