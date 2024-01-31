               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili Resigns


1/31/2024 2:19:17 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has resigned, Georgian Media says, Trend reports.

According to reports, the Prime Minister made this statement during a special briefing.
To note, Garibashvili served as prime minister in 2013-2015 and 2021-2024. He also serves as chairman of Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream Party.

