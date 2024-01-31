Chinese Company Plans To Build Solar Power Plants In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 30. China Shuifa Singyes Energy Holdings plans to build five solar photovoltaic power plants in Uzbekistan's Tashkent, Trend reports.

This was discussed at a meeting between the head of Yashnabad district administration Bakhtiyor Rakhmankulov, and China Shuifa Singyes Energy Holdings. The general manager of the company discussed plans for the realization of large investment projects.

The parties finalized an agreement on the construction of five solar photovoltaic power plants with a capacity of 200 MW each. The project is estimated at $714 million.

Furthermore, the Sergeli district administration signed agreements with Zhejiang Yuhing Import & Export as well as Zhijiang Shida Pipe. As part of these agreements, it is planned to set up sanitaryware production in Tashkent.

Meanwhile, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) plans to provide a long-term senior loan of up to $140 million for the development, design, construction, and operation of a 200 MW solar photovoltaic power plant and a 500 MWh battery energy storage system in Uzbekistan's Tashkent region.

The financing will be provided to ACWA Power Riverside Solar LLC, a special-purpose vehicle (the borrower) established in Uzbekistan and fully owned by ACWA Power.