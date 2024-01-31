Kazakhstan, Tajikistan Agree On Co-Op In Banking Sector

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 30. Kazakhstan and
Tajikistan have agreed on cooperation in the banking sector,
Trend reports.
The corresponding agreement was reached during a meeting between
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu and
Chairman of the Board of Orienbonk OJSC Hasan Asadullozoda in
Dushanbe.
The parties also agreed to finance joint projects in the
agricultural sector, as well as other promising projects.
In addition, Nurtleu and Asadullozoda discussed issues of
cooperation in the field of organizing interbank settlements during
trade and economic transactions, studying the experience of
Kazakhstan in the field of digitalization of banking operations,
etc.
To note, Orienbonk is one of the leaders in the banking sector
of Tajikistan in terms of assets and capital. The bank has 32
branches, and 242 banking service centers, employing more than
1,200 people.
Meanwhile, trade turnover between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan
amounted to $1.014 billion from January through November 2023,
which is a 19-percent decrease compared to the same period in 2022
($1.259 billion).
Kazakhstan's exports to Tajikistan during the 11 months of 2023
reached $758.162 million, declining by 4 percent compared to the
corresponding period in 2022 ($789.100 million), while imports from
Tajikistan for the reviewed months totaled $256 million, which is a
45-percent decrease compared to the $470.190 million recorded in
the 11 months of 2022.
