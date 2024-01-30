Farmers To Have Their Verification Revoked In Case Of Export Rule Violations In Certain EU Countries

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian agricultural producers will have their verification revoked for a period of six months in case of breaking the rules of exporting products to certain EU countries.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry on Facebook , following an online meeting between Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Minister Mykola Solskyi and Bulgarian Agriculture and Food Minister Kiril Vatev, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Solskyi mentioned that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine had endorsed a resolution, according to which an enterprise may be excluded from the list of verified agro-industrial entities if Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary or Poland report that the products, which were initially supposed to be shipped in transit via the above countries, in fact remained in one of these countries.

For example, if sunflowers were listed in documents as sent to Greece but were sold in Bulgaria, the enterprise would be removed from the list of verified agro-industrial entities and would not be allowed to re-submit an application sooner than six months after exclusion.

The Bulgarian minister praised the decision of the Ukrainian government, noting that it will promote effective cooperation between the two countries.

Solskyi and Vatev agreed to further monitor the situation, so that all carriers follow the rules, and control the movement of agricultural products to Bulgaria.